2017 F1: China GP almost rescheduled - steward
After weather issues badly affected Friday practice, and with more low cloud forecast for Sunday, one proposal was to stage both qualifying and the race on Saturday. "That the race would be moved to Saturday was close," former F1 driver and this weekend's driver steward Salo told the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat.
