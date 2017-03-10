VTT provides stepping stones towards ...

VTT provides stepping stones towards the bioeconomy

Friday Mar 10

The transition from fossil-based raw materials to renewables has already begun, and tomorrow's bioeconomy is being created today. As part of its Bioeconomy Transformation spearhead programme, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed technologies suitable for application in new kinds of value chains; in these, the value created by Finland's agro and forest biomass is efficiently exploited as food, fibre products, chemicals and fuels.

Chicago, IL

