UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel . * Nokia said shares tendered in the offer represent approximately 88 percent of all shares and votes in Comptel, and 83 percent on fully diluted basis, as defined in its offer.
