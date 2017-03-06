UPDATE 1-Finnish FSA fines Nordea 1 m...

UPDATE 1-Finnish FSA fines Nordea 1 mln euros over investment advice

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Finland's financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Nordic banking group Nordea 1 million euros for not obtaining enough information from elderly private investors before offering investment advice. Nordea has had a number of run-ins with the financial authorities in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC