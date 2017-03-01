Tosibox Wins Two Categories At IOT / ...

Tosibox Wins Two Categories At IOT / M2M Innovation World Cup

Tosibox , a Finnish company offering secure remote connection solutions, has won the Industrial and Security Category Awards at the IOT / M2M Innovation World Cup . The pitching and award ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 1, in Barcelona, Spain.

Chicago, IL

