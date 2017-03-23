Survey names Dublin Airport as tenth ...

Survey names Dublin Airport as tenth best globally

65,000 passenger reviews ranked Dublin in the top ten, based on criteria such as overall airport quality, waiting areas, shopping, and restaurants. Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa was named the best airport, while Germany's Berlin Schnefeld was deemed to be the worst.

