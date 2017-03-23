Survey names Dublin Airport as tenth best globally
65,000 passenger reviews ranked Dublin in the top ten, based on criteria such as overall airport quality, waiting areas, shopping, and restaurants. Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa was named the best airport, while Germany's Berlin Schnefeld was deemed to be the worst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC