Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj launches a directed...

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj announces its intention to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors . The Offering will be carried out and the number of Offer Shares will be decided, subject to certain conditions, based on offers received in an accelerated bookbuilding.

