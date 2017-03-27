Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: Suomen Hoivati...

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj has made an application...

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj announced the result of the offering of preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in a stock exchange release published on 24 March 2017. Hoivatilat reserved the right of issuing a higher number of Offer Shares in the Offering than the planned preliminary maximum number of Offer Shares.

Chicago, IL

