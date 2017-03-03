Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from OP Fund Management Company Ltd, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Hoivatilat of OP-Suomi Arvo investment fund and OP-Suomi PienyhtiA t investment fund, both managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd, has exceeded the threshold of 5% following an acquisition of shares on 1 March 2017. OP-Suomi Arvo investment fund holds 3.07% and OP-Suomi PienyhtiA t investment fund 2.33% of all shares and votes in Hoivatilat.

