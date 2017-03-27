Statins Warning: Cholesterol-lowering...

Statins Warning: Cholesterol-lowering drug found to raise risk of...

Read more: NewsTarget.com

Elderly women who take statins have an increased risk of developing type-2 diabetes , an Australian study found. Researchers at the University of Queensland examined more than 8,000 elderly female pensioners and found that those who took the cholesterol-lowering drug had a 33% increased risk of diabetes.

Chicago, IL

