ST1 Nordic Oy, Financial Statements Release 2016
The net sales of St1 Nordic group in 2016 were EUR 4,390.4 million, up by EUR 788.0 million on the previous year. The increase in net sales was mainly due to the consolidation of the new Norwegian subsidiary, St1 Norge AS, acquired in October 2015, into the group's figures for the whole of 2016.
