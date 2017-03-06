Share Subscriptions with SSH Communications Security S Options
Helsinki, Finland, 2017-03-06 11:00 CET -- A total of 94,500 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the I/2012 options. On the basis of authorizations of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, Board of Directors adopted option program I/2012 on July 27, 2012.
