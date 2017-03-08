Rolls-Royce Plots Further Ship Intell...

Rolls-Royce Plots Further Ship Intelligence R&D

22 hrs ago

Rolls-Royce has announced the latest stage in its research and development plans to make remote and autonomous shipping a reality and reap the benefits of increasing digitalization in the marine industry. The company said it is looking to develop partnerships and opportunities with other organizations around the world to, create the capability, competencies and jobs to supply the technology and components required.

Chicago, IL

