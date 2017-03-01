Researchers find positive long-term c...

Researchers find positive long-term colic surgery results in horses

DENVER/ March 2 - Many horse owners and equine veterinarians find themselves facing a difficult decision when it comes to treating a horse surgically for colic, with concerns including postoperative performance and expense. Now, a recently published study funded by Morris Animal Foundation shows that colic surgery results in overwhelmingly positive outcomes for both horses and owners.

Chicago, IL

