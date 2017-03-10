Researchers discovered fungus gnat paradise in Peruvian Amazonia
Finnish and Estonian researchers have discovered and identified 16 new fungus gnat species in the Amazonia. The diverse gnat species maintain exceptionally rich parasitoid wasp species, which shows the importance of interdependence between rain forest species.
