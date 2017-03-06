Race to lead Finnish anti-EU party st...

Race to lead Finnish anti-EU party starts, pitting moderate against radical

The first prominent politician to bid for the leadership of Finland's eurosceptic party promised on Monday to maintain its moderate line, setting up a contest with a rival whose more hardline stance could break up the government. Finland's co-ruling Finns party politician Sampo Terho speaks during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland March 6, 2017 REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell HELSINKI: The first prominent politician to bid for the leadership of Finland's eurosceptic party promised on Monday to maintain its moderate line, setting up a contest with a rival whose more hardline stance could break up the government.

Chicago, IL

