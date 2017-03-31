Putin seeks Trump meeting in Helsinki...

Putin seeks Trump meeting in Helsinki in May

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would like to meet US President Donald Trump at an Arctic nations summit in Finland in May. Mr Trump had voiced hopes for improved relations with Moscow, but he has been dogged by claims of links between his election campaign and Russia. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and both houses of the US Congress are investigating alleged Russian interference in the election.

Chicago, IL

