Profit shifting by corporations costs Canada $4 billion a year: study

Canada is losing $4.4 billion a year due to corporate profit shifting, shows a new study from the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research in Helsinki, Finland. The research, which applies a methodology developed by the International Monetary Fund to a new global tax dataset, estimated worldwide losses due to corporate tax avoidance at $500 billion annually.

