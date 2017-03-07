Populist Losses in Finland Show Winning Power Can Be Disastrous

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, leader of Finland's populist Finns Party for the past two decades, gives a press conference at the Helsinki International airport in Vantaa, Finland, on March 5. Riding on a wave of discontent during the European Union's debt crisis, the anti-immigration and anti-EU The Finns party vaulted into power in 2015 as the nation's second-biggest party. Things haven't gone well since. The group has seen its popularity drop in half after it was unable to deliver on much of its agenda.

