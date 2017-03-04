Police start court proceedings to ban neonazist association in Finland
In its written claim submitted to a court in Tampere, the police administration defined the operations of the the Nordic Resistance Movement to be in contravention of laws and good manners. Jussi Tapani, professor of criminal law at Turku University, said recently that the threshold of applying the law on banning an association is high.
