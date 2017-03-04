Police start court proceedings to ban...

Police start court proceedings to ban neonazist association in Finland

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

In its written claim submitted to a court in Tampere, the police administration defined the operations of the the Nordic Resistance Movement to be in contravention of laws and good manners. Jussi Tapani, professor of criminal law at Turku University, said recently that the threshold of applying the law on banning an association is high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC