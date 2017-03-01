Orion Corporation: Transfer of 107,96...

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 107,965 own B-shares on 1 March 2017

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2017 transferred altogether 107,965 Orion Corporation B-shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2014-2016 and 2016 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plans of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 22 March 2016.

Chicago, IL

