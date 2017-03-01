Ombudsman takes notice ex-officio in ...

Ombudsman takes notice ex-officio in case of children taken away from family by Finnish authorities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The Ombudsman took notice ex-officio and is going to carry out the legal demarches in the case of Romanian children taken from families by authorities in Finland and placed into foster care. The Ombudsman informs, through a press release sent on Thursday, that he took notice ex-officio following a report presented by a TV station, about the situation of two Romanian children brought up by their mother in Finland who were taken away by the authorities, and placed into different foster homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC