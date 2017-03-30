Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-03-30 10:30 CEST -- Aktia Bank plc Flagging announcement 30.3.2017 at 11:30 am Pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act we inform that Sampo plc's and Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd total share of Aktia Bank plc's shares has decreased to less than 5% on 29 March 2017. Following the transaction on 29 March 2017 Sampo Group owns a total of 3,302,379 shares and 3,302,379 voting rights in Aktia Bank plc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.