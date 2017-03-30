Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
Helsinki, Finland, 2017-03-30 10:30 CEST -- Aktia Bank plc Flagging announcement 30.3.2017 at 11:30 am Pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 2 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act we inform that Sampo plc's and Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd total share of Aktia Bank plc's shares has decreased to less than 5% on 29 March 2017. Following the transaction on 29 March 2017 Sampo Group owns a total of 3,302,379 shares and 3,302,379 voting rights in Aktia Bank plc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC