Northvolt: $4 billion electric-car battery plant planned for Sweden by former Tesla execs

But the automaker has discussed plans for at least one additional Gigafactory, presumably to meet demand for battery cells related to large-scale electric-car production outside the U.S. While Tesla continues to mull that second battery factory, two of its former executives are planning one of their own. Swedish startup Northvolt plans to build a $4 billion battery plant in a Nordic country, according to the Financial Times .

