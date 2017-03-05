Nordea's Mega-Bank Branches Set Off Regulatory Finger Pointing 39 minutes ago

Nordea's Mega-Bank Branches Set Off R...

Nordea's Mega-Bank Branches Set Off Regulatory Finger Pointing

Read more: Bloomberg

When the biggest Nordic bank turned its subsidiaries into branches, regulators in Finland, Denmark and Norway complained they were left with too-big-to fail operations but no power to rein them in. Oversight was instead left to Sweden.

Chicago, IL

