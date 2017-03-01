Niskanen takes revenge on Norway with...

Niskanen takes revenge on Norway with stunning 15km win

LAHTI, Finland: Finland's Iivo Niskanen exacted his revenge on Norway following a crash that cost him gold in Sunday's team sprint, crushing the competition to win the 15km race at the Nordic Ski World Championships on Wednesday ahead of a pair of Norwegian skiers.Niskanen looked set to pass Norway's Emil Iversen on the final bend in Sunday's race but he had to content himself with a bronze medal after the two crashed, allowing Russia and Italy to nip in and take gold and silver respectively.On Wednesday the 25-year-old made no mistake, setting a swift pace early on and never relenting, eventually winning by a margin ofa

Chicago, IL

