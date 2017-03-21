Next Games' IPO significantly oversub...

Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed - Final subscription price EUR 7.90 per share - Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on March 23 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. The Board of Directors of Next Games Corporation has today decided on the completion of the initial public offering of Next Games.

