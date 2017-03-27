Next Games Corporation: Managers' Tra...

Next Games Corporation: Managers' Transactions

Transaction date: March 28, 2017 Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND Transaction date: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000233267 Volume: 265 Unit price: 9,200 EUR About Next Games Next Games is a mobile game developer and publisher specializing in service-based games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land, redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging mobile games.

