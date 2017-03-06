Nexstim Announces The Start Of Patient Enrolment In The Supplementary ...
Company announcement, Helsinki, 7 March 2017 Nexstim Plc , a medical technology company with a pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation system , announces that it has enrolled the first patients in its supplemental Ph III clinical trial in stroke rehabilitation, known as E-FIT at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Downey, California, U.S.A. As previously announced, this clinical trial is designed to supplement the completed Ph III NICHE trial. The supplemental trial will be conducted at five clinical sites in the U.S.A. and will include a total of 60 subjects.
