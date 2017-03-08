Neo Industrial PLC Stock Exchange Release 8 March 2017 at
Neo Industrial Plc's Financial Statements 2016 including Annual Report and Auditors Report have been published on the company's website at www.neoindustrial.fi in Finnish and in English. Neo Industrial's Corporate Governance Statement for 2016 can be found at the same site.
