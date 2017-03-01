Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Suomen Hoiva...

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Suomen Hoivatilat to Main Market

March 1, 2017 - Nasdaq announced that trading in Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj shares commenced today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Suomen Hoivatilat is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector.

