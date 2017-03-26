Most Concentrated EU Bank Market Sets Battle Lines on New Buffer an hour ago
To deal with the risk of one lender bringing down the entire economy, the Finnish Finance Ministry wants to add a systemic risk buffer to the regulator's toolbox. The idea is that the watchdog should be free to apply an extra layer of capital if it sees non-cyclical, long-term risks building up.
