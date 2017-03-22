Mikael R nnblad appointed Executive V...

Mikael R nnblad appointed Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions

Mikael Ronnblad, M.Sc . , 47, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions and member of Fortum's Executive Management starting on 15 June 2017 at the latest.

Chicago, IL

