Mikael R nnblad appointed Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions
Mikael Ronnblad, M.Sc . , 47, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions and member of Fortum's Executive Management starting on 15 June 2017 at the latest.
