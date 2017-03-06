Meyer Turku Builds Big

It is safe to say that when shipbuilding commenced in the town of Turku, Finland in 1737, the company building wooden boats at the time could not have envisioned the enormous vessels that would eventually be built by the site's current occupant, Meyer Turku. The Meyer family, operator of the German shipbuilding company Meyer Werft, took over the nearly 300-year-old Turku yard in September 2014 together with the Finnish government .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.