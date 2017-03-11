Metso Minerals to close local office; Ambridge company may close; US...

Metso Minerals to close local office;...

Metso Minerals will close its office at Southpointe in Cecil and lay off employees beginning March 31. A total 62 workers will be laid off by the end of the year, according to a notice the company filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Metso, based in Helsinki, Finland, is consolidating its minerals capital and minerals services operations in York, York County.

Chicago, IL

