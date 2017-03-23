Lower risk for cardiovascular mortality for patients with root filled teeth in a Finnish population.
To investigate the relationship of radiographic evidence of root filled teeth to cardiovascular outcomes. Baseline data for 506 subjects including 256 angiographically verified heart disease patients and 250 matched cardiologically healthy controls participating in the Kuopio Oral Health and Heart study were collected in 1995-1996.
