Local company gets creative in Finland
For one week in Rovaniemi, inside the Arctic Circle, local businesses, including Design Stics from Banbridge, got to network, exhibit and attend events with Finnish and international designers, bringing together their creative expertise from Arctic regions and further afield. The six creatives attended Arctic Design Week 2017 as part of the Creative Momentum Project's Northern Ireland group, which is led by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
