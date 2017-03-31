Larger doses of vitamin C may lead to...

Larger doses of vitamin C may lead to a greater reduction in common cold duration

The relationship between vitamin C dosage and its effects on the duration of the common cold symptoms may extend to 6-8 grams per day. Dozens of animal studies using different animal species have found that vitamin C significantly prevents and alleviates infections caused by diverse bacteria, viruses, and protozoa.

Chicago, IL

