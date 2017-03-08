Kesko and Oriola-KD to establish a ch...

Kesko and Oriola-KD to establish a chain of health, beauty and wellbeing stores across Finland

Kesko Corporation and Oriola-KD Corporation start building a completely new kind of store chain in Finland, specialising in overall wellbeing. The companies have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture.

