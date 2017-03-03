Jussi Ojanen to head Naps Solar Group

Jussi Ojanen to head Naps Solar Group

Energy industry specialist M.Sc. Jussi Ojanen has been appointed CEO of Naps Solar Group with effect from 1 March 2017.

