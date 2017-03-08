Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of PLC Uutechnic Group Oyj
Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj shareholders are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting that will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2017, starting at 13.00 at Hotel Scandic Park, Mannerheimintie 46, Helsinki. 6 Presentation of the financial statements, consolidated financial statements, review by the Board, and auditor's report for the fiscal year of 1 January 2016 - 31 December 2016 The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend would be paid and the profit for the period would be transferred to the retained earnings account.
