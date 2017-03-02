Invitation to the Annual General Meet...

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Herantis Pharma Plc

Shareholders of Herantis Pharma Plc are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, commencing at 13.00 p.m. at Helsinki University's Viikki Biocenter, auditorium 2041, at the address of Biokeskus 2, Viikinkaari 5, Helsinki, Finland. There are a limited number of parking spaces in the area.

