'I'm not afraid': The president of tiny Estonia gives a giant lesson in leadership

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid beginning her two-day state visit in Helsinki on March 7. When you are president of a Baltic republic that shares a border with Vladimir Putin's Russia, there really is no other response. But when it comes from Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, you are left with the distinct impression that she means exactly what she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.