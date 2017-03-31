How Finland PM is saving airfares
HELSINKI: While celebrities like John Travolta and Tom Cruise are known for piloting their own planes, few world leaders fly themselves on state business, but Finland 's Prime Minister Juha Sipila is one. A keen aviator and committed to austerity -- and saving taxpayers' money -- Sipila occasionally pilots a private jet on his official travels -- and foots the bill himself to boot.
