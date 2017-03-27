Home neighborhood with higher walkabi...

Home neighborhood with higher walkability promotes physical activity among older people

A recent study, conducted at the Gerontology Research Center of the University of Jyvaskyla, shows that walk-friendly environmental design may provide opportunities for physical activity in old age. However, especially when mobility function starts to decline, it is important that older adults are aware of attractive environmental factors in their neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

