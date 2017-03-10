Helsinki Orthodox Cathedral

Helsinki Orthodox Cathedral

Friday Mar 10

The Uspenski Cathedral or Dormition of Mary is an Orthodox cathedral in Helsinki, Finland, dedicated to the worship of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary. Its name comes from the word Uspenie that signfica Dormition.

Chicago, IL

