Hedge Funds: What's in a name? For hedge funds, more money but terrible returns

Yesterday Read more: MarketWatch

According to a new study , hedge funds whose monikers exhibit "gravitas" - which the report defines as words "associated with weight, influence, authority, seriousness and good judgment," or which come from the realm of geopolitics and economics - get substantially higher annual flows than the funds without those strength-projecting words, even though they also boast poor performance on a number of key metrics. "'Gravitas' subsumes the notion that the fund appears to know what it's doing - when you look at its name at least," wrote Cristian Ioan Tiu, a professor at the University at Buffalo, in an emailed statement.

