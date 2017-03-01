Gay Couples Begin Marrying In Finland
Gay and lesbian couples began marrying on Wednesday in Finland as a law approved by lawmakers in 2014 finally took effect. Kuopio MP Markku Rossi was among the first to take advantage of the new law.
