Gay Couples Begin Marrying In Finland

Gay and lesbian couples began marrying on Wednesday in Finland as a law approved by lawmakers in 2014 finally took effect. Kuopio MP Markku Rossi was among the first to take advantage of the new law.

Chicago, IL

