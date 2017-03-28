Flagging announcement pursuant to Cha...

Flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

4. Share of the ownership in the company on 28 March 2017: Svalroma Consulting AB; 3,615,204 shares; 9,99 % of Innofactor Plc's shares and votes. Innofactor has a total of 36,188,225 shares and votes.

