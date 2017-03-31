Finnpulp Granted Environmental Permit for Planned Bioproduct Plant in Finland

Finnpulp's planned bioproduct mill will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons of softwood pulp, 60,000 tons of tall oil, and 1.5 TWh of bioelectricity. March 31, 2017 - Finnpulp announced that the Regional State Administrative Agency has granted the environmental permit for its planned 1.4 billion euro bioproduct mill, which will be built in Sorsasalo, Kuopio, Finland, along with a wastewater treatment facility that will be connected to the plant.

